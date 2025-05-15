Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Arcus Biosciences worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,610,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,857,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,596,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 178,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.