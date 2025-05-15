Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 123,484 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,484 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUSA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 448,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

BATS OUSA opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

