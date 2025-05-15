Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 196,815 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,815 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yum China by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Yum China by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

