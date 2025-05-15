Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,626 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

