Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,030 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.