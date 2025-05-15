Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $26,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186,748 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,842,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,740,912. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

MP Materials stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

