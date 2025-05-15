Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Teck Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 309,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

TECK opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

