Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $120,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 759.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 727,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,464,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,838,000 after buying an additional 455,257 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WBS opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,217 shares of company stock worth $1,386,244 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.