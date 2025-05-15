Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,493 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.12% of Kura Sushi USA worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after buying an additional 156,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 201,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 4.3%

KRUS opened at $69.97 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $117.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

