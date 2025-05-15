Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 139.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,495 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

