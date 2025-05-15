Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.65 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447 shares of company stock worth $386,654 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $276.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

