Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.78 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ingredion worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

