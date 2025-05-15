Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.02 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,006,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 103,677 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

