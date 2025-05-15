Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.13 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,984,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,591,000 after buying an additional 689,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 757,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.9%

AMH stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.