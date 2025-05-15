Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417,382 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.42% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.