Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.68 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.61. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

