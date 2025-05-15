Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.94 Million Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Legend Biotech worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,120,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 915,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,476,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 153,665 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

