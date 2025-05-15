Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.59 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,506,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,314,000 after purchasing an additional 629,430 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,247,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 389,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,503,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 278,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

