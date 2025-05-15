Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.91 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $25,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.1%

HQY opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

