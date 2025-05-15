Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

