Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $24,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $35,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,083.45. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $382,420 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.