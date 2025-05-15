Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,116 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.88% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $26,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 142,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.