Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,523 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.