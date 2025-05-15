Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,035 shares of the software’s stock after selling 485,223 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Altair Engineering worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,065 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,796.03. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,512.82. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

