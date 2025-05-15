Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $22,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.79. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

