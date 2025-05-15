Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 170,739 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,739 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

