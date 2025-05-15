Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 247,779 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 505.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,779 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 447,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,147,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,660,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.7%

LOGI opened at $87.59 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.