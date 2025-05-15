Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 263,694 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,694 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $25,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Braze by 148.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Braze by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,609.70. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock worth $2,235,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Braze Trading Down 0.2%

Braze stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.15. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

