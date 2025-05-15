Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 367,564 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.23% of Hilltop worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

HTH stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

