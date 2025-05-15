Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 81,968 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

