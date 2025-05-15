Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 9,819 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESML opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $46.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

