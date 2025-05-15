Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

