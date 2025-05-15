Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,937 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Ryder System worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:R opened at $159.83 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

