Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neogen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Rocklin purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $62,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $181,072.13. This represents a 52.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEOG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

