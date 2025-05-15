Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $88,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,261 shares of company stock worth $1,788,007. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

