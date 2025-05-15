Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,158,751 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,751 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Smartsheet worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 150,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

