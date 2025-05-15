Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 349,878 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,878 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

PK stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

