Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 389,240 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 389,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of CNX Resources worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $32.43 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

