Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

