Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 84,829 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,829 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Pentair worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,482,000 after acquiring an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,568,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

