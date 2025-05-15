Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $24.09 Million Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 386,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

GGAL stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

