Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $29.67

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,524 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,234.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,975,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after purchasing an additional 689,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after purchasing an additional 564,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

