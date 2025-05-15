Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $29.67

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.52%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.
