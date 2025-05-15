Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $38.47

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,390,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.63 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
