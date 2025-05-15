Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $38.47

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,743. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,390,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.63 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.