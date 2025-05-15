Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $77.62

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

CIEN stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. Ciena has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $488,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,880 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,472. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,211,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

