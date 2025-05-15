Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $287.76

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.81.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.6%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.85. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 25.04%.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.