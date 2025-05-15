Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 12,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 28,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

Apple stock opened at $212.33 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

