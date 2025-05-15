Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $212.33 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

