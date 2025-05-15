Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,082 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT opened at $229.64 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.35 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day moving average of $245.79.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

