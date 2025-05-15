Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

