Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

ACHR opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,832.50. This trade represents a 44.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,780 shares of company stock worth $3,581,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

